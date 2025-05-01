Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai declared as proclaimed offender in UAPA case in Budgam

In a significant development, Police in Budgam has successfully secured the declaration of Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai as a proclaimed offender through the Hon’ble Special Judge, NIA Court, Budgam.

As per the statement issued here, Dr. Fai, a resident of Wadwan, Budgam, presently concealing himself in the United States of America, is involved in FIR No. 46 of 2020 registered at Police Station Budgam under Sections 10, 13, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Despite the issuance of warrants, Dr. Fai persistently evaded arrest, obstructing the legal process and avoiding accountability under the law. In light of his continued non-cooperation and deliberate attempts to conceal himself to evade arrest, Budgam Police presented a plea before the Hon’ble Court. Acting on this plea, the court declared Dr. Fai a proclaimed offender on April 30, 2025.

The court has directed Dr. Fai to surrender before the Jammu and Kashmir Police within 30 days from the date of proclamation.

Police reaffirms its commitment to pursue criminal cases against individuals evading justice and arrest, whether within India or abroad, ensuring due legal process and judicial determination through proper trial.