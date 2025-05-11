Dr Farooq welcomes Indo-Pak ceasefire

Srinagar, May 10: National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the complete and immediate ceasefire agreed upon by India and Pakistan

He emphasised the urgent need to end hostilities, saying the war has taken a heavy toll on J&K, particularly with regard to people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Dr Farooq expressed his support for the ceasefire, acknowledging the significant impact the ongoing situation has had on the people and their property in the region. He said, “Our people along the LoC and IB have borne the brunt of the deteriorating situation between the two neighbouring countries. This measure will greatly alleviate the suffering of our people who have been caught in the crossfire.”

The former chief minister said the NC party has always advocated for lasting friendship between India and Pakistan. However, he stressed that the primary responsibility to bridge the trust deficit lies with Pakistan, which must address India’s genuine concerns regarding cross-border terrorism.