Dr Farooq urges YNC to serve people with integrity

Srinagar, Aug 11: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah Monday described the party’s youth wing as a “springboard for future leaders and legislators”, urging them to serve the people with integrity, character, and commitment. The Youth National Conference (YNC) is not just a support structure but an essential force that will shape the political direction of Jammu and Kashmir in the years ahead, Dr Abdullah said while addressing the YNC organisational meeting at the party headquarters. The meeting brought together YNC Provincial Committee members, District Presidents and Zone committees of the YNC, the party said in a statement issued here.The NC chief said, “You must be prepared not just politically, but intellectually as well. Our region has a rich and complex history, and I urge every youth functionary to read and understand the history of the National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir. Without knowing where we come from, we cannot lead the people forward.”He exhorted the youth leaders to proactively prepare for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayat elections, saying that grassroots engagement is the backbone of a strong democratic structure. “Whenever these elections are announced, we must be ready on the ground to represent the people and defend their rights,” he added.The meeting was also addressed by senior party leaders, including Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Adv. Showkat Mir, YNC Provincial President Mir Mushtaq, and senior leader Sardar JS Azad. Each of them emphasised the importance of youth participation, organisational discipline, and ideological clarity within the party structure.The session was organised by YNC Provincial Secretary Sheikh Ovaise, who reiterated the youth wing’s commitment to strengthening the party at the zonal and district levels.The other speakers on the occasion emphasised unity, clarity of purpose, and a deep connection with the people as the guiding principles for the youth. The meeting concluded with a collective pledge to work tirelessly under the guidance of the leadership, upholding the party’s legacy and serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir with dedication and sincerity.