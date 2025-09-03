Dr Farooq slams delay in restoration of J&K’s statehood

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 02: “One day, New Delhi will regret its decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Throughout history, the central government has had numerous opportunities to win the hearts and minds of the people of J&K, but its security-centric approach has always overshadowed its potential for building trust,” National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Dr Abdullah pointed to the massive participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the 2024 Assembly elections, which, he said, reflected their faith in the Indian Constitution and democracy. Despite this, the government had failed to restore statehood, a promise that remains unfulfilled, he said.

According to the party statement issued here, the NC chief met with a delegation of party functionaries from Anantnag West, led by MLA Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi. The delegation briefed Dr Farooq on various organisational matters, ongoing public outreach programmes, and raised concerns regarding the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with the delegation, Dr Farooq criticised the delay in restoration of statehood, saying, “The intent behind the August 2019 unilateral decisions was to bring Jammu and Kashmir at par with the rest of India, but the reality has been quite the opposite. Instead of integration, we are being treated as an exception, placed on a lower pedestal.”

He said the promises made by New Delhi to restore statehood were vital for the people’s trust in the democratic system, and the continued delay only tends to undermine that trust.

Concluding the meeting, the former chief minister called on New Delhi to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood without further delay, stating, “It is time for New Delhi to honour its promises. This is not just about politics; it’s about justice, equality, and fulfilling the commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He added that the National Conference remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to push for the restoration of statehood and other constitutional guarantees peacefully and democratically.