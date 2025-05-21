Dr Farooq pays condolence visit to NC Kulgam President

Srinagar, May 20: National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited Chattabal Kulgam to offer condolences with District President Kulgam, Safdar Ali Khan on the demise of his sister.

Accompanied by party leaders including Showkat Mir, Hasnain Masoodi, Ijaz Jan, Shameema Firdous, Syed Tawqeer Ahmad, Imran Nabi Dar and Er. Sabiya Qadri, Dr Abdullah extended his support to the grieving family, the party said in a statement issued here, adding, “Together, they offered Fatiha for the departed soul and prayed for strength and solace for the bereaved during this challenging time.”

On the occasion, the NC chief emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing public issues, urging them to serve as a vital link between the administration and the people.