Politics

Dr Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Sheikh Mansoor

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 11: National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and CM Omar Abdullah on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to former MLA Shopian, Sheikh Muhammad Mansoor, on the occasion of his martyrdom anniversary.
Dr Farooq said, “Mansoor Sahab was a true son of the soil who dedicated his life to serving the people of Shopian and the entire state. His sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the party and the people will be eternally remembered.”
CM Omar Abdullah, in his message, said, “Mansoor Sahab epitomised the values of truth, courage, and peace, and his significant contributions to the development of Shopian will never be forgotten.”
The prominent leaders of the National Conference, including General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Addl General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, and Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, as well as party district presidents and senior leaders, joined in paying their respects to Shaheed Mansoor Sahib. They offered prayers for his soul to rest in the highest realms of Jannat.

Azad visits Nizamuddin shrine, greets people on Eid-e-Milad
Truck union leader’s suicide attempt: Chugh seeks CBI probe into AAP MLA’s alleged role
PDP welcomes Mehbooba after returning from Umrah
Congress has legacy of serving people: Bhalla
AAP holds protest on targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits
Share This Article
Previous Article MP Altaf meets shelling-hit families in Poonch
Next Article ‘Operation Sindoor’: Karan Singh praises armed forces’ professionalism
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

‘Kashmir not a biblical 1000-yr-old conflict: Congress rejects Trump’s mediation offer
Politics
End the war, let people live in peace: Mehbooba at Salamabad
Politics
Operation Sindoor: PM Modi brought Pakistan to its knees: BJP Minority Front
Politics
MLA Uri urges residents to not return till shelling affected areas are sanitised
Politics