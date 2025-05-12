Dr Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Sheikh Mansoor

Srinagar, May 11: National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and CM Omar Abdullah on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to former MLA Shopian, Sheikh Muhammad Mansoor, on the occasion of his martyrdom anniversary.

Dr Farooq said, “Mansoor Sahab was a true son of the soil who dedicated his life to serving the people of Shopian and the entire state. His sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the party and the people will be eternally remembered.”

CM Omar Abdullah, in his message, said, “Mansoor Sahab epitomised the values of truth, courage, and peace, and his significant contributions to the development of Shopian will never be forgotten.”

The prominent leaders of the National Conference, including General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Addl General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, and Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, as well as party district presidents and senior leaders, joined in paying their respects to Shaheed Mansoor Sahib. They offered prayers for his soul to rest in the highest realms of Jannat.