Dr Farooq, Omar express condolence with Maulana Qasimi, Syed Tawqeer

Srinagar, Aug 17: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President & Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of the mother of renowned Islamic scholar and founder of Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah, Maulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasimi.In their condolence message, the leaders extended heartfelt sympathies to Maulana Qasimi and his family, praying for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.They described the deceased as a pious and noble soul who raised her children with deep moral and religious values, which is reflected in Maulana Qasimi’s contribution to Islamic education and society. The duo prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the family in this hour of grief.Among others, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Addl GS Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Advisor to HCM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leaders Muhammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Mubarak Gul, Cabinet Ministers Javed Dar, Sakina Itoo, Party MPs Mian Altaf Ahmad, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi have also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved household.Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah visited Achabal and expressed heartfelt condolences to JKNC Provincial Secretary Syed Tawqeer Ahmad on the demise of his father-in-law, Gh Hassan Khan.Dr Abdullah was accompanied by a party delegation comprising Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, MLA Pahalgam Altaf Kaloo, MLA Bijbehara Syed Bashir Ahmad Veeri, MLA Shangus Adv Riyaz Khan, MLA Larnoo Chaudhary Zaffar Khatana, Publicity Secretary Mir GM Saqi, YNC Provincial Secretary Sheikh Ovaise, and party functionaries.

The leaders offered prayers for the departed soul and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for strength and patience during this difficult time.