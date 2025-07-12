Dr Farooq leads NC’s tributes to ‘Madar-e-Meharban’

Srinagar, Jul 11: National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday led senior party leaders and functionaries in offering Fatiha and tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of “Madar-e-Meharban” Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, on the occasion of her 25th death anniversary. The commemorative gathering took place at her resting place in Qaid Mazar, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar.Among the senior leaders present were Ali Muhammad Sagar, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Chowdhary Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rather, Sakina Itoo, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Showkat Mir, and MLAs. In addition, prominent functionaries from the media, social media cell, Youth National Conference (YNC), Women’s Wing, Minority Wing, the parent body were also in attendance, the party said in a statement issued here.A similar commemorative function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu, where party members gathered to pay their respects and remember the contributions of “Madar-e-Meharban” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.Later in the day, Dr Abdullah offered Friday congregational prayers at the Asar-e-Sharief, Hazratbal.