Politics

Dr Farooq leads NC’s tributes to ‘Madar-e-Meharban’

Homage paid at Qaid Mazar Srinagar, Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan Jammu

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Jul 11: National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday led senior party leaders and functionaries in offering Fatiha and tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of “Madar-e-Meharban” Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, on the occasion of her 25th death anniversary. The commemorative gathering took place at her resting place in Qaid Mazar, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar.Among the senior leaders present were Ali Muhammad Sagar, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Chowdhary Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rather, Sakina Itoo, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Showkat Mir, and MLAs. In addition, prominent functionaries from the media, social media cell, Youth National Conference (YNC), Women’s Wing, Minority Wing, the parent body were also in attendance, the party said in a statement issued here.A similar commemorative function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu, where party members gathered to pay their respects and remember the contributions of “Madar-e-Meharban” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.Later in the day, Dr Abdullah offered Friday congregational prayers at the Asar-e-Sharief, Hazratbal.

Ishfaq Jabbar joins Apni Party campaign in Ganderbal
Hold assembly elections in J&K without further delay: Bukhari
Manjit Singh demands job reservation for locals in J&K’s industrial sector 
Congress’ politicization of Agniveer scheme threatens national unity: Jasrotia
‘Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything’: PM’s jibe at Opp
Share This Article
Previous Article DoT rolls out Sanchar Mitra Scheme nationwide to empower youth as digital ambassadors
Next Article Trinabh Razdan of J&K wins prestigious 18th Global Citizens Scholarship to study in Singapore
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NC, Congress misled people for decades, BJP brought dev in J&K: MP Khatana
Politics
MP hails ‘Bharat Sanrachana – J&K 2025’ exhibition as reflection of New India’s vision
Politics
Rising Kashmir
Opp leaders, civil society urge J&K govt to revoke order shifting Dy CEO HQ from Shopian
Politics
PM Modi’s Green Mobility Vision : India launches first-ever e-Truck incentive scheme
Business