Dr Farooq hails Omar govt’s ‘renewed attention’ to health, edu sectors

Srinagar, Jun 24: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday lauded the initiatives of the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet in ensuring road connectivity and health infrastructure across south Kashmir.

Chairing a one-day workers’ meeting in Dooru Shahabad, Dr Abdullah reiterated the urgent need for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, saying it is essential for accelerating regional development and ensuring effective governance.

During the session, organised by Provincial Secretary Syed Tawqeer Ahmad, the NC chief listened to party workers and delegates, according to an official statement issued here.

Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, Provincial President Showkat Mir, MLAs Hasnain Masoodi, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Choudhary Zafar Ali Khatana, along with District, Block & Halqa functionaries and District Development Council (DDC) members attended the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, the former chief minister urged party functionaries to actively engage with the people at the grassroots level, ensuring their concerns are heard and addressed effectively.

The session also focused on pressing public issues and strategies to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, with functionaries reaffirming their commitment to the welfare of the people and the party’s mission.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. “I am thankful to the Almighty if there is indeed a ceasefire; it is good. Innocent people were being killed…Nobody has surrendered before anyone, neither Iran nor America. But out of humanity, they said that this should be stopped,” he said.

The NC chief pointed to the impact of the ongoing conflict on the world economy, saying, “This would have impacted their economy and the economy of the rest of the world…This was a global pressure on America to end this.”