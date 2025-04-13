Dr Farooq greets people on Baisakhi

Srinagar, Apr 12: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah has greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, hoping that the festivity heralds an era of peace, prosperity, and amity in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message, Dr Farooq extended his greetings to people, especially Sikh brethren and expressed the hope that the festival, which is being observed also as the founding day of Khalsa Panth, will be celebrated in the true spirit of J&K’s celebrated pluralistic culture.

The party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Advisor to HCM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Showkat Mir, Minority Wing Organizer Sardar JS Azad also extended warm greetings to people on the auspicious occasion.