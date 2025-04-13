Politics

Dr Farooq greets people on Baisakhi

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 12: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah has greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, hoping that the festivity heralds an era of peace, prosperity, and amity in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a message, Dr Farooq extended his greetings to people, especially Sikh brethren and expressed the hope that the festival, which is being observed also as the founding day of Khalsa Panth, will be celebrated in the true spirit of J&K’s celebrated pluralistic culture.
The party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Advisor to HCM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Showkat Mir, Minority Wing Organizer Sardar JS Azad also extended warm greetings to people on the auspicious occasion.

You Might Also Like

GH Mir refutes claims of Muntazir Mohiuddin supporting Omar Abdullah

Actively engage in constituencies, understand people’s concerns: BJP’s Koul to workers

Dr Jitendra files nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, ‘Great Khali’ shows support

Shaheen urges EC to change PDP and NC symbols

Ashok Koul felicitates newly nominated BJP District Presidents of Kashmir

Share This Article
Previous Article Omar govt committed to safeguarding tribal communities’ rights: Minister Rana
Next Article PDP Chief writes to TN, WB, K’taka CMs
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

BJP leaders condemn attack on police in Bari Brahmna
Politics
PDP Chief writes to TN, WB, K’taka CMs
Politics
Omar govt committed to safeguarding tribal communities’ rights: Minister Rana
Politics
Rising oil prices spark mustard revolution in Kashmir
Features