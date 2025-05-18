Dr Farooq felicitates newly-nominated YNC Provincial President

Srinagar, May 17: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah Saturday felicitated Mir Mushtaq on his appointment as the Provincial President of the Youth National Conference (Kashmir). He extended his best wishes to Mushtaq, expressing confidence that he will effectively lead the youth wing, serving as a vital link between the administration, the public, and the party.

Dr Abdullah, according to a party statement issued here, emphasised the crucial role of engaging young people in strengthening the party’s presence and influence at the grassroots level. He said the newly formed youth wing of our party will have to build upon the commendable work of its predecessors and establish itself as a vital link between the government and the people.

“There is no room for complacency; the time for action is now. I am confident that our new youth president will not only seek guidance from senior party leaders but also actively engage with the youth on the ground to propel this wing forward,” he said, adding, “The party is exploring the creation of a dedicated women’s youth wing, recognizing the importance of inclusivity and representation.”

Dr Farooq said YNC is an integral part of the party’s foundation, holding a significant place in our history as a launching pad for future leaders. “By welcoming educated and passionate young individuals into our ranks, we will ensure the party remains a formidable force in the political landscape,” he said.

Following the ceremony, the NC Chief personally escorted Mir to his office at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, reaffirming his commitment to fully support the newly appointed Provincial President in his mission to bolster the party’s grassroots initiatives.

He also commended the dedicated efforts of the outgoing Provincial President, Salman Ali Sagar, and his team for their hard work and contributions.

The event was attended by several prominent party members, including General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Showkat Ahmad Mir, Women’s Wing State President Shameema Firdous, MLAs Salman Ali Sagar and Ahsan Pardesi, as well as party leaders including Imran Nabi Dar, Syed Tawqeer Ahmad, Peer Afaq Ahmad, GN Bhat, Er Sabiya Qadri and Syed Maqdoomi.