Dr Farooq expresses grief over demise of Abdul Hameed Kitab

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah | PTI
Srinagar, Sept 03: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of noted businessman Haji Abdul Hameed Kitab of Raj Bagh, Srinagar.

In a condolence message, Dr Abdullah remembered Haji Abdul Hameed Kitab as a man of integrity, compassion, and enterprise, who made significant contributions to the business and social fabric of the region. He said, “Haji Abdul Hameed Kitab was not only a successful businessman but also a generous soul who was always at the forefront of community welfare and support. His demise is a great loss to the people of Kashmir.”

Dr Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. “I share in the grief of the Kitab family during this difficult time. May Almighty Allah grant the departed a place in Jannat and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

