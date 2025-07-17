Politics

Dr Farooq condoles demise of poet Shahid Budgami

‘Kashmir lost cultural guardian, literary torchbearer’

Srinagar, Jul 16: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of noted lyricist, film director, distinguished administrator, and literary historian Shahid Budgami.In his heartfelt condolence message, Dr Farooq said, “With the demise of Shahid Budgami Sahib, Kashmir has lost one of its most luminous literary figures. His poetry collections and scholarly contributions have significantly enriched Kashmir’s cultural and literary archive. He was not just a writer and thinker, but a true cultural guardian who dedicated his life to preserving and promoting the valley’s literary heritage.”“Shahid Sahib’s work transcended mediums, be it through his evocative lyrics, thoughtful direction, or his passionate advocacy for Kashmiri language and literature. His legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations of writers, scholars, and artists,” he said.The NC chief extended his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, admirers, and the literary fraternity. “May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. His loss is deeply personal to all who value literature, culture, and humanity,” he said.

