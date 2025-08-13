Dr Farooq condemns desecration of Sufi shrine in UP

Srinagar, Aug 12: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the recent act of vandalism by a Hindu rightwing group at a revered Sufi saint’s tomb in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, calling it a deliberate attempt to inflame communal passions and undermine the country’s secular foundations.In a strongly worded statement issued here, Dr Farooq said, “The desecration of any place of worship is unacceptable, but the targeting of a Sufi shrine which represents India’s age-old tradition of syncretic culture and spiritual inclusivity is particularly distressing. This is not just an attack on a tomb, but on the very idea of India as a land where multiple faiths have coexisted peacefully for centuries.”He said Sufi shrines and tombs across the country have long stood as symbols of communal harmony, drawing people from all religions, castes, and backgrounds. These sites embody India’s unique blend of spiritual traditions and must be preserved as shared heritage, he added.The NC chief warned that such actions not only provoke unrest but also play into the hands of those trying to divide the nation. “Such acts sow seeds of discord and intolerance, which are detrimental to the unity and peace of the country,” he said, adding, “I urge both the Uttar Pradesh government and the central authorities to identify and punish the culprits without delay. There must be no leniency towards those who seek to disrupt communal harmony.”The former J&K CM called upon religious and community leaders to collectively denounce such acts and work toward strengthening the values of tolerance and coexistence. “India’s strength lies in its diversity. We must stand united against hatred and ensure that no one is allowed to damage the soul of our nation,” he added.