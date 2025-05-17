Breaking

Dr Audil Farooq Mir Lasjan spearheads Congress expansion in Lal Chowk constituency 

Congress leaders welcome scores of new members; praise their confidence in JKPCC's vision

RK Online Desk
Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Srinagar witnessed a significant political development today as numerous prominent residents from Lal Chowk Assembly Constituency formally joined the Indian National Congress.

The induction ceremony, meticulously organized by Congress Leader and Media Coordinator for Kashmir Dr. Audil Farooq Mir Lasjan marked a strategic expansion of the party’s grassroots presence in the assembly segment.

The event drew notable attendance from key party officials, including District President Srinagar, Irfan Naqib and Senior District Congress Leader Er. Danish Reshi, who extended a warm welcome to the new members.

In his address to the gathering, Dr. Audil emphasized the critical importance of community-centered political engagement.

“The Congress Party carries forward a distinguished legacy of inclusive governance and citizen-first policies. In the current political climate, where substantive dialogue is often overshadowed by theatrical politics and empty rhetoric, returning to fundamental democratic principles becomes imperative. Actively listening to citizens, comprehensively addressing their concerns and cultivating trust through consistent, tangible work at the community level,” he stated.

Furthermore, District President Srinagar Irfan Naqib articulated the party’s commitment to fostering sustainable civic relationships rather than pursuing short-term political gains.

“Our focus remains on strengthening democratic institutions from the grassroots up, not on making headline-grabbing promises that lack substance,” he asserted.

Directing his remarks to the new inductees, Dr. Audil stressed the essence of authentic leadership: “I urge everyone joining us today to maintain an unwavering presence in your neighborhoods and communities not merely during electoral cycles but as a continuous commitment. This consistent engagement forms the foundation of genuine public service.”

The new members unanimously expressed profound confidence in the Congress Party’s ideological framework and long-term vision. They pledged their unwavering loyalty to the party’s principles and committed themselves to advancing the welfare and development agenda.

