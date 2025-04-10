Dr Andrabi: Waqf Bill passed, no room for political ‘misinterpretation’

Ganderbal, Apr 09: Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Wednesday reiterated that the Waqf Amendment Bill has already been passed by the Parliament with a clear majority and approved by the President of India.

Any political remarks made at the regional level have no relevance to the bill’s implementation, she said while speaking to reporters during an event at Nagbal in Ganderbal.

Dr Andrabi firmly stated, “The Waqf Amendment Bill has been implemented across India. It has nothing to do with what politicians are saying locally. The matter has already been settled at the national level. There’s no need for unnecessary debate now.”

She also clarified misconceptions regarding Waqf-run schools, stating, “There are no exclusive Waqf schools operating here. However, some schools do function on Waqf-owned land. Since 2022, the J&K Waqf Board has become a model of reform and good governance.”

Taking a dig at political leaders who have criticised the recent changes, the J&K Waqf Board Chairperson said that in the past, some politicians had turned Waqf into their personal “jagir” (fiefdom). “Now, as reforms are taking place, they’re making noise out of frustration. The public should not worry—Waqf is in safe and transparent hands now,” she said.

Highlighting the progress under her leadership, Dr Andrabi said, “The work of the Waqf Board over the past three years has been widely appreciated throughout India. The impact is being seen at the grassroots level. The Waqf Amendment Bill will further enhance efficiency and transparency in Waqf management.”

When asked about former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s recent post on social media platform ‘X’, in which she criticised the bill’s passage and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Kashmir visit, Dr Andrabi replied, “Mehbooba Mufti is not a parliamentarian. She is not a major opposition leader, and I have no further comments to make on her remarks.”