Dr Andrabi provides cash assistance to shelling-hit families in Karnah

Srinagar, May 18: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Member, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, along with a party delegation visited border villages near the LoC to meet civilians affected by cross-border shelling that caused extensive destruction.

The delegation comprised General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, MLAs Shakti Parihar and Balwant Singh Mankotia, and other leaders. During the visit, the Waqf Board Chairperson provided immediate cash assistance to families impacted by Pakistani firing on civilian areas. This was the second day of the delegation’s visit to Kupwara’s border regions, after Uri.

Addressing the affected residents, the delegation assured them of all possible support from the central government, which has already initiated relief efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Andrabi said the people of J&K have borne the brunt of Pakistan’s anti-people policies for decades. “Terrorism is a state policy of Pakistan. They do not trust their army; instead, they rely on terror groups,” she said.

She further said that Pakistan has been orchestrating violence against J&K’s youth as part of its Kashmir strategy for years. “Pakistan’s terror machinery has inflicted great suffering upon us, but our brave Army has destroyed their centres of evil. Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that any future terror attack will have serious consequences. Steps are being taken to safeguard those living near the borders,” she added.

Other BJP leaders present in the delegation included Anwar Khan, Mudasir Wani, Sajid Yousuf Shah, MM War, and Sahil Bashir Bhat.