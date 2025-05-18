Dr Andrabi presents cash aid to Uri shelling victims

Srinagar, May 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Member and Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, along with BJP General Secretary Organization Ashok Koul, MLA Shakti Parihar, and MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, visited border areas in Uri on Saturday to distribute relief and express solidarity with civilians affected by recent Pakistani shelling.

Many other BJP leaders accompanied the delegation, engaging with affected families and assessing their needs.

During the visit, Dr Andrabi provided cash assistance to those impacted by the shelling. The delegation also handed over relief kits and assured the victims of full support from the party and the central government.

Addressing the media, Dr Andrabi condemned Pakistan’s cowardly attack on civilians, saying, “Pakistan targeted our civilians cruelly, while India destroyed terror camps. Pakistan’s true face has been exposed once again through this unprovoked aggression. We are united in fighting against a country that relies on terrorism to pursue its aims.”

Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul strongly condemned the recent shelling, calling it a “desperate act of terrorism.” “Pakistan has once again shown its true colours by deliberately targeting innocent civilians living peacefully along the border. Such attacks violate international humanitarian laws and reflect the desperation and moral bankruptcy of Pakistan’s leadership,” he said.

Koul said that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership, will respond with strength and will not tolerate such cowardly provocations.

The delegation emphasised the importance of constructing permanent shelters and strengthening safety infrastructure in vulnerable border areas to protect residents from future attacks.

Other BJP leaders, including Anwar Khan, Mudasir Wani, Dr. Fareeda Khan, Sajid Yousuf Shah, MM War, Sahil Bashir Bhat, and Manzoor Bhat, District President Baramulla, along with their teams, also participated in the visit, reaffirming support for the affected families.