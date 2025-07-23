Dr Amit Wanchoo, NBT Director Call on LG Sinha to discuss Chinar Book Fest

Dr Amit Wanchoo, Chief Convener, Chinar Book Festival and Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

They discussed the upcoming Chinar Book Festival-2025 scheduled to be held from 2nd to 10th August at Srinagar.

More than 300 publishers are expecting to participate in the book fest and the books will be available for students at discounted rate. This year major attractions also include exhibitions of Sharda script, focus on Kashmiri, Gojri and Dogri languages and special sessions on local dialects.