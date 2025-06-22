Dr. Abid Rasheed reviews medical facilities for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025 along Pahalgam axis

As part of ongoing preparations for the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025, Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today visited the Pahalgam axis of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Secretary reviewed preparedness of the healthcare facilities at Nunwan Base camp, Sub District Hospital Pahalgam and the 100 bedded Base Hospital at Chandanwari.

Dr. Abid Rasheed was accompanied by Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Jehangir Bakshi, Director Family Welfare Dr Mushtaq Rather, Officer Incharge of Yatra from the Department, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag, Medical Director Yatra (Pahalgam axis) and other Nodal officers of the Health Department.

The visit included a comprehensive inspection of the medical infrastructure and facilities being put in place for the annual pilgrimage.

During the inspection, Dr. Abid Rasheed reviewed key components of healthcare preparedness, including availability of essential medicines, deployment of medical and paramedical staff, readiness of medical emergency response systems and overall adequacy of healthcare infrastructure for Yatra duties.

The Secretary was informed that medical stations enroute the Holy Cave are functional with deployment of advance medical teams. Further, the deployment of staff including doctors, paramedics and other staff shall be carried out in three phases for effective service delivery during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Emphasizing the need for uninterrupted healthcare services, Dr. Abid Rasheed directed the officials to ensure 24/7 medical facilities, especially at high-altitude camps and other critical points along the Yatra route.

He also stressed the importance of a robust referral system for timely shifting of critical cases to higher-level healthcare institutions. He instructed the medical teams to maintain adequate stocks of drugs and other equipment.