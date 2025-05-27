DPS Srinagar Students Shine on Global Stage with Prestigious Scholarships

Delhi Public School, Srinagar, proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of two of its students, Syed Fatimah Andrabi and Zaairah Alhaq, who have each been selected for prestigious international scholarships that recognize exceptional talent, leadership, and global citizenship.

Syed Fatimah Andrabi of Class XI has earned a place in the highly coveted Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (KL-YES) Program. Selected through a rigorous, multi-stage national selection process, she is one of just 28 students from across India to receive this 100% scholarship.

Fatimah will travel to the United States in August 2025, where she will spend a full academic year living with an American host family and attending a U.S. high school. As a Youth Ambassador, she will represent not only DPS Srinagar but also her city and country, working to foster cross-cultural understanding and strengthen ties between communities through the power of youth exchange.

Meanwhile, Zaairah Alhaq, also in Class XI, has been named a 2025 Global STEM Changemaker Scholar by AFS Intercultural Programs. Selected from over 7,000 applicants worldwide, Zaairah is one of only 145 global changemakers and one of just four from India to be awarded this prestigious scholarship.

The AFS Global STEM Academies program includes a 12-week virtual learning experience followed by a four-week, in-person, immersive academy in Brazil. There, Zaairah will engage in collaborative, hands-on STEM projects focused on innovation and sustainability, while developing essential leadership and intercultural skills to address pressing global challenges.

Both Fatimah and Zaairah exemplify the spirit of curiosity, leadership, and global engagement that DPS Srinagar strives to instill in its students.

The school extends its heartfelt congratulations to these outstanding young changemakers and wishes them great success as they embark on these transformative journeys abroad.