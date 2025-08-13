DPS Srinagar Girls’ Basketball Team Clinches Doon International Tournament Title

Srinagar, Aug 12: Delhi Public School, Srinagar, Tuesday proudly announced that its school basketball team emerged as champions at the prestigious Basketball Tournament hosted by Doon International School.As per a statement issued here, the high-energy event saw participation from 11 top teams representing leading institutions from across the region. The tournament journey for DPS Srinagar began with a commanding performance against Foundation World School. Demonstrating sharp coordination, swift passing, and solid defence, the team secured a decisive victory in their opening match. Riding on this momentum, the players went head-to-head with Kashmir Valley School (KV) in the second round. A dominant display of skill and strategy ensured another emphatic win, earning the team a well-deserved place in the finals. The championship clash against Mallinson School proved to be an electrifying encounter, marked by fast breaks, resolute defence, and nail-biting moments. With both teams pushing the limits, the game remained closely contested until the final buzzer. In the end, DPS Srinagar triumphed with a thrilling 28–24 victory, securing the coveted title.Adding to the celebrations, Noornain Shah of Class 10 was declared the Most Valuable Player of the tournament for her exceptional performance throughout the matches. In the final, Aisha Masarat of Class 10 was recognised as the Best Player of the Match for her outstanding contribution in sealing the win. Chairman of DPS Srinagar, Vijay Dhar, commended the team’s efforts, saying, “This win is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and dedication of our players. Their teamwork and determination are an inspiration to the entire DPS family.” Principal Shafaq Afshan congratulated the champions, stating, “Our basketball team has not only brought home the trophy but also demonstrated the values we stand for – perseverance, unity, and sportsmanship. We are immensely proud of their achievement.” The school extends heartfelt appreciation to the girls’ basketball team for their stellar performance and to the coaching staff for their unwavering guidance, both of which were instrumental in securing this remarkable victory.