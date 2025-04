Srinagar, April 14 : In a significant move, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), has dissolved all party units, including state, provincial, zonal, district, and block-level committees, as well as the positions of chief spokesperson and other spokespersons.

According to a press release by DPAP, This decision was made with the chairman’s approval, paving the way for a comprehensive restructuring of the party.