“Don’t think of it as India-Pakistan, think of it as India-terroristan”: Jaishankar in Brussels

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is not a conflict between India and Pakistan but a response to the threat of terrorism in Brussels. He reiterated India’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and not yielding to the nuclear blackmail.

When asked about the India-Pakistan conflict during the joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas on Tuesday, Jaishankar responded, “I’d like you to understand this is not a conflict between two states per se. This is actually a response to the threat and the practice of terrorism. So, I would urge you to make it. Don’t think of it as India or Pakistan; think of it as India-terroristan. You will then appreciate it.”

He asserted that terrorism is a “shared and interconnected challenge” for the international community. He emphasised that it is important to have strong international cooperation on the matter.

“We strongly believe that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In that context, it is also essential that we never yield to nuclear blackmail. This is a shared and interconnected challenge for the global community, and it is imperative that there is strong international cooperation and understanding on the matter,” he said.

During the joint press conference, Jaishankar also discussed his meeting with Kaja Kallas. He said that he and Kallas exchanged views on global order, including the situation in Europe, the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, and the Indo-Pacific.

“The High Representative and I exchange views on the global order. We will be discussing in the coming session the situation of course in Europe. We will have, I think, a deeper exchange on the Ukraine conflict, we’ll be talking about West Asia as we call it the Middle East for you, the Indian subcontinent and the Indo-Pacific amongst others,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar concluded the first India-European Union Strategic Dialogue with Kaja Kallas in Brussels and discussed deepening cooperation in defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber and AI, space and our defence industry collaborations

“Concluded the 1st India-European Union Strategic Dialogue with EU HRVP @kajakallas in Brussels today. Held productive discussions on deepening our cooperation in defence, maritime security, counter – terrorism, cyber & AI, space and our defence industry collaborations. Also shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific, situation in Europe and West Asia. As political democracies, market economies and pluralistic societies, India and the EU share many convergences in an increasingly multipolar world,” Jaishankar posted on X.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to a cessation of hostilities. (ANI)