“Don’t respond or share any info with unknown callers”: Srinagar police issues cyber security alert

Srinagar, May 12 : Srinagar Police on Monday Issued Cyber Security alert, shared a post on X,”Spoofed WhatsApp numbers and calls from enemy intelligence operatives are being used to impersonate officials and contact journalists, civilians, and public figures to extract sensitive information about ongoing situations.”

“All are strictly advised not to respond or share any information with unknown or suspicious callers. Any sharing of operational or sensitive details with unauthorised persons may invite legal action.” the post reads.

“Report any such calls or messages to your nearest Police Station or Cyber Cell”, said Srinagar police.