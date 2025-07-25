Don’t Mistake Our Silence for Weakness: Dy CM Surinder Choudhry

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhry on Friday said that the current administration is reviewing several sensitive files from past governments and warned that their silence should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

“We are going through files for the past 8–9 months. If anything wrong has happened, we will bring it before the people. Our silence is not our weakness it’s an attempt to maintain relations with Delhi. But if needed, we will speak up with facts,” Choudhry said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, especially in electoral matters. “We’ve always believed in transparency. If any mistakes happened in the voter lists, they will be addressed. Elections are won by people, not by lists,” he added.

Choudhry also called on the media in Jammu and Kashmir to play a positive role.

“You show both our flaws and our good work. We have a sweet relationship with you, and we will keep feeding you sweets but you must also honour our trust,” he said.

In a sharp political attack, Choudhry questioned BJP’s 11-year rule in J&K. “Did militancy stop? Did corruption end? If so, why did Pulwama and other incidents happen even after Article 370 and 35A were abrogated?”

According to KNS, Dy CM said that the Article 370 was granted during Maharaja Hari Singh’s time, not by political leaders. “Restrictions were imposed to protect our lands and jobs from outsiders. Even Maharaja Karan Singh said this,” Choudhry noted.

He said, “If someone asks us for our life with love, we will give it. But don’t challenge our silence if we start speaking, we’ll tell everything, page by page.(KNS)