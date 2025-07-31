“Don’t care what India does with Russia, let’s keep it that way,” says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that he did not care about India’s dealing with Russia.

Trump further warned that Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Russia and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev should watch his words and not enter dangerous territory.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

On July 28, Medvedev had said that Trump should not go down the ‘Sleepy Joe road’ and that any ultimatum on Russia is a “step towards war”.

In a post on X, he said, “Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

The comments come as on Wednesday (local time), Trump sharply attacked India’s trade barriers and directly targeted its Russian oil purchases and military equipment. He doubled down on his threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian imports and threatened an additional “penalty” in response to India’s energy purchases.

Trump’s tariff escalation comes on the heels of a series of deals with major US trading partners that have set a rough baseline for tariffs of between 15 per cent and 20 per cent, and included a series of pledges to expand market access for US products and foreign investment commitments, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump also said that he believes that that the BRICS grouping seeks to counter the US and wants to dent the status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency as reported by TASS.

“They have BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States, and India is a member of that, if you can believe it,” he told reporters at the White House when discussing the tariffs that he wants to impose on India.

Talking about BRICS, Trump also said, “It’s an attack on the dollar, and we’re not going to let anybody attack the dollar.” (ANI)