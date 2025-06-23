Donald Trump claims “monumental damage” caused to Iranian nuclear sites

US President Donald Trump has claimed that “monumental damage” was inflicted upon nuclear sites in Iran and stressed that “obliteration is an accurate term”. He cited satellite images released of the nuclear sites to mention the damage caused to them.

In a statement shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”

Trump’s remarks come a day after the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer and conducted “precision strikes” at three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump hinted at the possibility of “regime change” in Iran and questioned the ability of the current leadership to revive the nation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

He hailed the military’s performance, stating, “The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be “monumental.” The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military.”

“The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!” he said in another post.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran on Sunday. In a media briefing with Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, Hegseth said that the US had successfully conducted precision strikes in Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

“Last night, on President Trump’s order, the US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran – Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz – in order to destroy or severely degrade Iran’s nuclear programme. As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs will demonstrate, it was an incredible and overwhelming success,” he said.

Hegseth said that the orders from the US President and Commander-in-Chief were clear. They ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “The order we received from our Commander-in-Chief was focused, it was powerful, and it was clear. We devastated the Iranian nuclear program,” he said. Hegseth said that the US did not target Iranian troops or civilians.

“But it’s worth noting that the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people,” he added. Hegseth, however, noted that the operation was “not and has not been about regime change” in Iran but to create a setback to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, as reported by The Hill. (ANI)