Doda Road Accident: 2 More Succumbs, Toll Reaches To 5

Agencies
With two more succumbing to their injuries, the toll reached five in a tragic accident after a tempo fell into a deep gorge in Ponda, Doda district, on Tuesday.

CMO Doda, Dr. Om Kumar, told GNS that two more have succumbed, taking the toll to five, and more than a dozen are injured. He further said that the toll may climb further as a few are still critical.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, IAS, told GNS that three people were killed and more than a dozen were injured.

He further said that he has directed the hospital authorities to ensure all necessary facilities for proper treatment of the injured persons.

Soon a team of police and locals launched rescue operation and shifted injured persons to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

