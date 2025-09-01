Doda Police save 8 lives in nightlong rescue op in Chenab river

Follow us on

Doda, Aug 31: In a night-long rescue operation, Doda Police successfully saved the lives of eight men trapped in the mighty Chenab River.According to a police spokesperson, a distress call was received at Police Station Assar around midnight, reporting that eight persons were stranded in the middle of the Chenab River at Karmail area of Assar, Doda. The individuals were using a makeshift wooden raft but got trapped amidst floating timber.Upon receiving the information, District Police Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), along with SDRF personnel, were immediately mobilised to the scene, equipped with all necessary rescue gear, the spokesperson said. He said the situation was further complicated by dense fog over the Chenab, which limited visibility. However, with the help of high-powered torches and coordinated guidance, the stranded individuals were guided towards the riverbank and safely rescued.The rescue operation, lasting approximately three hours, was conducted under the supervision of DySP DAR/SDRF Adil Rishu, assisted by SHO PS Assar Inspector Rakesh Bandral, under the direct command of SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta, JKPS. The 48 RR Army unit provided vital assistance, and a team from PS Batote led by SHO Insp. Vijay Kotwal was also present on the spot, the spokesperson said. “Thanks to the prompt and coordinated efforts of police, SDRF, Army, and local support, all eight individuals were rescued safely without any casualties.”Police said an enquiry is currently underway to determine the circumstances that led to their entrapment in the Chenab River. Investigations are focusing on whether they entered the river illegally to collect timber, violating the prohibitory orders issued by the District Magistrate, or for other reasons.”If the enquiry establishes any deliberate unlawful acts, such as theft of timber or disobedience of lawful orders that endanger human life, appropriate legal action under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, will be initiated against those involved,” the spokesperson said.Police have urged the public not to indulge in such risky activities, as venturing into the Chenab River using unsafe rafts or makeshift means can be life-threatening. Anyone found participating in such unlawful and dangerous acts will face strict legal action, the spokesperson warned.