Doda District administration distributes 1 lakh national flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Doda District administration in Jammu and Kashmir has distributed 1 lakh national flags under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign ahead of Independence Day.
On Tuesday, the district administration organised Tiranga Yatra all over the district.
“Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, yesterday, Tiranga Yatra was organised all over the district during which a 1508-metre-long flag was unfurled by the children. In the next 2-3 days, we will culminate our ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program,” Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh told ANI.
“We have also distributed 1 lakh Tiranga to our officials. I would like to request that everyone join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative and hoist the flag at their house,” he added.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the tricolour at their residence in Delhi’s Krishna Menon Marg, participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’ which is being carried out across the country ahead of Independence Day.
Visuals from his residence showed him hoisting the several feet long Tiranga with his wife on his terrace, while the residence was also draped with the colours of the Indian flag.
The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.
The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people’s movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.
Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “This year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of the Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign.”
Addressing a press conference, Shekhawat said that Har Ghar Tiranga is more than a campaign — it is an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag. It aims to instil patriotism, foster civic pride and spread awareness about the significance of the Tiranga as a living symbol of our democracy and independence. (ANI)

