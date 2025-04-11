Breaking

“Doctors from Jammu & Kashmir are among the best in the world”: Dr Syed Abid Rasheed

“Doctors from Kashmir are considered to be among the best in the world,” said Syed Abid Rashid, Secretary of Health and Medical Education said.

He made these remarks while speaking to media on the sidelines of 52nd Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) Conference in Srinagar.

He expressed confidence that the outcomes of this landmark event would help shape national health policy and strengthen preventive social medicine in the country.

Hosted by the Government Medical College Srinagar, the conference has brought together top medical minds, policy makers, and health professionals from across India. With participation in both physical and virtual modes, the event features over 550 research papers—some of which will be honored with best citation awards.

“This is an academic gathering of the finest medical brains in the country. We have participants from every state and union territory. I am confident that the learnings here will translate into policy-level actions,” Rashid added.

The conference focuses on care advancements and integrative approaches in public and private healthcare systems, aiming to create actionable frameworks for future health strategies.

Rashid also highlighted the value of hosting such national conferences in Jammu & Kashmir, not just for academic and health discourse but for promoting tourism as well. “Srinagar is witnessing a rise in tourist footfalls, and such conferences add greatly to its image as a hub for intellectual and academic exchange.”(KNS)

