Doctor Assaulted in Surgical Emergency Unit at SMHS Hospital

Arif Khan
Srinagar, July 07:  In a shocking turn of events, a doctor was assaulted by a patient and his attendant inside the Surgical Emergency department of SMHS Hospital earlier today.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 AM, when an agitated patient initially attempted to assault a doctor present in the emergency unit. The situation escalated when the patient, along with his attendant, physically attacked Dr. Naeem Ahmad, who was on duty at the time.

According to hospital authorities, the assault caused panic among staff and patients. Security personnel quickly intervened and brought the situation under control.

Speaking on the incident, Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Dr. Andleeb, stated:
“As soon as we received information about the attack from the CMO SMHS and the concerned doctor, we immediately contacted the concerned police station and formally requested prompt action, including the arrest of the accused.”

Meanwhile, police station Kara Nagar have taken cognizance of the matter and have initiated an investigation.”

