“Do you allow non-Hindus to keep a check”: CM Omar Abdullah slams Waqf Amendment Act

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday strongly criticized the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that it has caused widespread dissatisfaction across the nation.

He said, “A major section of the nation is upset with the bill and they feel that the government is interfering in their religious matters.”

“There was no need for the Waqf Amendment Act. A religion is being targeted. There was no need for the Waqf Amendment Act. A religion is being targeted…Non-Muslims are being allowed to review the Waqf activities,” he added, expressing concerns over the bill’s implications on Muslim religious affairs.

He specifically objected to the provision allowing non-Muslims to review Waqf activities, questioning the fairness of such an inclusion.

He further stated, “Do you allow non-Hindus to keep a check on the activities of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board or Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board? Can they allow any non-Sikhs to keep a check on the activities of the SGPC?”

Abdullah added that his party is likely to challenge the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, indicating that the legal route may be pursued to contest the law.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has sharply criticized the ruling party and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister for their actions surrounding the Waqf Amendment Act.

Speaking to the media, she said, “The drama created by the ruling party in the assembly over the last three days, and what we saw in the Tulip Garden, is shameful.”

Mufti accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of relentlessly targeting Muslims across the country. “The BJP is attacking the Muslims of the country left, right, and centre,” she said, expressing her concern over the growing anti-Muslim sentiment.

The PDP leader also took aim at the Chief Minister for his actions in welcoming and entertaining Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been a vocal supporter of the Waqf Amendment Act. Mufti stated, “By welcoming and entertaining Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the CM has sent a message to all Muslims of the country that the J&K government supports the Waqf Amendment Act.” (ANI)