DM stresses prioritising distribution of relief, ration in disaster-hit areas

Reasi, Sep 07: District Magistrate Reasi Nidhi Malik, who also serves as Chairperson District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of restoration works across the district.

As per a statement issued here, the review focused on road connectivity, power and water supply restoration, ration availability and relief distribution in the subdivisions of Katra, Mahore and Dharmari. The District Magistrate directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure that landslide-prone roads are opened for traffic only after proper clearance and favourable weather conditions, stressing that safety must not be compromised. She instructed them to explore alternate routes wherever necessary to maintain essential connectivity. To ensure timely relief, the District Magistrate asked SDMs and Tehsildars to oversee the immediate distribution of relief supplies—including tents, mattresses, and blankets—on a rational and need-based basis, prioritizing the most affected households. Special emphasis was placed on restoration of PMGSY and PWD roads in Mahore subdivision. The DM directed XENs to fast-track clearance of landslide debris on Arnas–Chillad Road, Dhamini–Deval Road, Sadgu–Bariot Road, besides those in the Chassan block including Dangakote and Bagankote roads so that essential supplies can reach remote areas without delay. Clearance of Roads leading to depot stations was also emphasised to ensure continuous supply chains and prevent shortages. Further, the DM also discussed the Arnas–Sawalkote link issue with SDM Dharmari, noting that the matter has already been taken up with the Railway authorities to strengthen connectivity for both people and supplies. SDM Mahore was instructed to ensure that relief camps are well-equipped with all necessary facilities for the affected population. The XENs raised the issue of muck from GREF’s work being dumped on roads, leading to frequent obstructions and re-blocking even after clearance. The district magistrate assured that the matter would be escalated and taken up with higher authorities. She further directed that a joint meeting of GREF officials and the Mahore subdivision administration be held to address and resolve these concerns. The District Magistrate further reviewed the status of electricity and water restoration, directing the XEN PHE to make all water schemes at least partially functional at the earliest, and the PDD to expedite power restoration, particularly in remote areas. In addition, she assessed the progress of damage assessments in Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry, and Animal Husbandry sectors, directing departments to complete the process swiftly through SDMs so that relief measures can be extended to farmers without delay.