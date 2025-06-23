Kashmir

DLSA Kishtwar, jail authorities celebrate Int’l Yoga Day

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Kishtwar, Jun 22: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kishtwar, in collaboration with District Jail Authorities, organised a special yoga session for jail inmates to mark International Yoga Day.

The event was conducted under the guidance of Secretary DLSA Slahuddin Ahmed with active participation and coordination from Superintendent District Jail Susheel Kumar, Advocate Sanveer Singh, Assistant LADC   and Adv Vinay Shan. The session was effectively facilitated by Lekh Raj Parihar, a trained Yoga Instructor.

Adding a unique and inspiring dimension to the event, a young 6th standard student, Aadiya Parihar, participated in the yoga demonstration, showcasing that the practice of yoga transcends age and status.

The session saw enthusiastic participation from both the jail staff and the inmates. The Expert team guided participants through different asanas and breathing exercises good for mental peace, discipline and general wellness. The importance of yoga in rehabilitation and self-discipline was also highlighted during a brief address to the inmates.

IUST students undertake an extension visit
Eco-Parks thriving as local eco-tourism hubs in north Kashmir
With over 60 medals, Srinagar teen conquers national arena
Director Sericulture leads two-minute silence in solidarity with victims
Driver injured in road accident at Ranga Morh, Zojila Pass
Share This Article
Previous Article DC Poonch inspects work on casualty building at Surankote Hospital
Next Article DDC Rajouri visits border village to address public grievances
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DC attends annual Bhandara at Baba Budh Giri Ji Ashram at Poonch
Jammu
Awareness workshop on PMFME Scheme held at Banihal
Jammu
Heritage Conservation
Editorial
DC Ramban orders inquiry into fire incident at BDO office Sangaldan
Jammu