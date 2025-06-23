DLSA Kishtwar, jail authorities celebrate Int’l Yoga Day

Kishtwar, Jun 22: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kishtwar, in collaboration with District Jail Authorities, organised a special yoga session for jail inmates to mark International Yoga Day.

The event was conducted under the guidance of Secretary DLSA Slahuddin Ahmed with active participation and coordination from Superintendent District Jail Susheel Kumar, Advocate Sanveer Singh, Assistant LADC and Adv Vinay Shan. The session was effectively facilitated by Lekh Raj Parihar, a trained Yoga Instructor.

Adding a unique and inspiring dimension to the event, a young 6th standard student, Aadiya Parihar, participated in the yoga demonstration, showcasing that the practice of yoga transcends age and status.

The session saw enthusiastic participation from both the jail staff and the inmates. The Expert team guided participants through different asanas and breathing exercises good for mental peace, discipline and general wellness. The importance of yoga in rehabilitation and self-discipline was also highlighted during a brief address to the inmates.