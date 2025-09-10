Kashmir

DLSA holds awareness programme for women inmates at Central Jail 

Srinagar, Sep 09: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, Tuesday organised an awareness programme exclusively for women inmates at Central Jail, Srinagar, aimed at promoting hygiene, sanitation, and overall health care practices.

According to a statement issued here, the initiative was designed to empower inmates with essential knowledge that contributes to their physical well-being and upholds their dignity. The programme was conducted under the chairmanship of Tasleem Arief, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and held under the supervision of Sajad Ur Rehman, Sub-Judge and Secretary, DLSA Srinagar. Their leadership provided strong institutional support and guidance, ensuring effective delivery of the session. Tasneem Kausar, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counselor (LADC), along with Assistant LADCs, acted as resource persons. They delivered interactive sessions focusing on best practices for personal hygiene, effective sanitation measures, and general health care, emphasising their importance in maintaining individual well-being. This initiative is part of DLSA Srinagar’s ongoing commitment to legal awareness and social empowerment, focusing on vulnerable sections of society.

