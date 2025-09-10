DLSA conducts pre Lok-Adalat session for pre-litigation matters

Follow us on

Budgam, Sep 09: In preparation of the upcoming 3rd National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on September 13, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam on Tuesday conducted pre Lok-Adalat for Pre-litigation Civil and Telephone Services related matters, at ADR Centre in District Court Budgam.

A statement issued here said that the pre-Lok Adalat was held under the chairmanship of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam, O.P Baghat and under the guidance of the Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/ Secretary, DLSA Budgam, Nusrat Ali Hakak. The session aimed at resolving disputes before they proceed to litigation. It also aimed to resolve disputes that were pending before the formal litigation process. The event witnessed the active participation of litigants, and officials from BSNL and saw the successful settlement of maximum number of cases by the Bench for pre Lok Adalat.

Notably, the pre-Lok Adalat provided an opportunity for the litigants to present and discuss their cases, seeking an amicable settlement rather than resorting to prolonged court proceedings. By engaging in mediation, conciliation, and negotiation, the participants explored alternative methods to achieve a mutually agreeable resolution. By proactively addressing Pre-Litigation matters, the aim of the session was to reduce the burden on the formal judicial system, promote access to justice, and encourage the timely delivery of justice. The event marks an essential step towards fostering a culture of alternative dispute resolution in the distri