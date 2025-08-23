Kashmir

 DLSA Budgam conducts review of mentoring & monitoring committee of panel lawyers

Budgam, Aug 22: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Budgam, Friday convened a review of the mentoring & monitoring committee of panel lawyers.According to a statement issued here, the primary objective of the meeting was to discuss the functioning of legal services and ensure compliance with regulation 11 of NALSA (free & competent Legal Aid) and to assess the progress of legal aid cases assigned to panel lawyers over time.In-depth discussions were held regarding various cases, with a focus on identifying challenges, sharing best practices, and ensuring timely and effective legal assistance for beneficiaries.Chairman DLSA emphasised the importance of diligent case management, urging panel lawyers to remain committed to upholding the principles of justice and accessibility.During the meeting, progress of several ongoing cases was thoroughly examined and reviewed. The participants engaged in a detailed dialogue on improving case outcomes and enhancing coordination between panel lawyers and the DLSA.Nusrat Ali Hakak highlighted the need for continued efforts to provide equitable and prompt legal aid to marginalized sections of society, reiterating DLSA’s mission to make justice accessible to all and insisted panel lawyers use Legal Services Management System (LSMS) for upgrading their cases regularly.

