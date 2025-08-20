Top Stories

DLIC Ganderbal approves 170 Youth Entrepreneurship cases under Mission YUVA

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

GANDERBAL, AUG 19: A meeting of the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) under Mission YUVA was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, in the V.C Room of the DC Office.

During the meeting, the committee held a threadbare discussion on the applications received under the scheme, which had been verified by the Small Business Development Unit (SBDU).

Following a rigorous scrutiny, the DLIC approved 170 youth entrepreneurship cases for financial assistance and institutional support under the Mission YUVA framework.

On the occasion, DC directed the Lead District Manager to sensitize all branch heads for ensuring the timely disbursement of sanctioned cases.

Employment department was also instructed to encourage applicants to establish quality entrepreneurial ventures so that the true objectives of the scheme are realized.

DC further emphasized the importance of proper document verification of cases before framing the DPRs to minimize rejections and ensure smooth implementation.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat; GM DIC, Assistant Director Employment, Nodal Officer, JKEDI; LDM, and other concerned officials.

 

Shab-e-Qadar to be observed on April 17: Grand Mufti
Whole nation stands united in its fight against terror: LG
3 new lakes may form in Parkachik Glacier in Ladakh due to glacial retreat
Spread over 120 kanals, 5.9 million tons of Lithium reserves to go up 
Two LeT terrorists killed in Budgam shootout
Share This Article
Previous Article Executive Dir AIIMS Awantipora calls on CM
Next Article RDD warns against fake MGNREGA Apps, registers FIR
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

RDD warns against fake MGNREGA Apps, registers FIR
Kashmir
Executive Dir AIIMS Awantipora calls on CM
Kashmir
DC Baramulla hands-over cheque for additional nutrition support to TB patients
Top Stories
Handwara civil societies threaten mass protest over GMC relocation decision 
Kashmir