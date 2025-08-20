DLIC approves 170 youth entrepreneurship cases under Mission YUVA

Ganderbal, Aug 19: A meeting of the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) under Mission YUVA was held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore.A statement issued here said that during the meeting, the committee held a threadbare discussion on the applications received under the scheme, which had been verified by the Small Business Development Unit (SBDU). Following a rigorous scrutiny, the DLIC approved 170 youth entrepreneurship cases for financial assistance and institutional support under the Mission YUVA framework. On the occasion, the DC directed the Lead District Manager to sensitize all branch heads for ensuring the timely disbursement of sanctioned cases. The Employment Department was also instructed to encourage applicants to establish quality entrepreneurial ventures so that the true objectives of the scheme are realised. The DC further emphasised the importance of proper document verification of cases before framing the DPRs to minimize rejections and ensure smooth implementation.