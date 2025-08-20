Kashmir

DLIC approves 170 youth entrepreneurship cases under Mission YUVA

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Ganderbal, Aug 19: A meeting of the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) under Mission YUVA was held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore.A statement issued here said that during the meeting, the committee held a threadbare discussion on the applications received under the scheme, which had been verified by the Small Business Development Unit (SBDU). Following a rigorous scrutiny, the DLIC approved 170 youth entrepreneurship cases for financial assistance and institutional support under the Mission YUVA framework. On the occasion, the DC directed the Lead District Manager to sensitize all branch heads for ensuring the timely disbursement of sanctioned cases. The Employment Department was also instructed to encourage applicants to establish quality entrepreneurial ventures so that the true objectives of the scheme are realised. The DC further emphasised the importance of proper document verification of cases before framing the DPRs to minimize rejections and ensure smooth implementation.

BSG plays key role in dev of moral values of individuals: VC CUK
MoS Education Annpurna Devi concludes tour of Budgam
DC Shopian chairs DMC meeting on FPOs formation
Dr Tasaduk Itoo receives ‘Certificate of Achievement’ from Int’l Diabetes Federation
Punjab govt directs DB University to pay Rs 10 lakh each to Kashmiri students as compensation
Share This Article
Previous Article Batamaloo residents protest water shortage, seek urgent redressal
Next Article Bucchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament : Vanshaj spins web, plots Railways’ collapse, J&K set to take 1st innings lead
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Dragon Boats Set to Create Waves in Dal Lake
Sports
Minister Sharma announces Slew of activities on Eve of National Sports Day
Sports
Bucchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament : Vanshaj spins web, plots Railways’ collapse, J&K set to take 1st innings lead
Sports
Batamaloo residents protest water shortage, seek urgent redressal
City