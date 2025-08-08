Business

DJMC IUST holds filmmaking workshop 

Awantipora, Aug  07: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), on Thursday organised a workshop on ‘Techniques of Filmmaking,’ drawing enthusiastic participation from students, faculty and research scholars.According to a statement issued here, renowned filmmaker, Kapil Mattoo, served as the resource person for the session. With years of experience behind the camera, Mattoo deliberated on the evolving language of cinema, the power of visual storytelling, and the responsibility of storytellers in shaping narratives, especially from regions like Kashmir.“People don’t realise the power they have in their hands, which is a mobile phone,” Mattoo said, urging budding filmmakers to use available tools creatively and consciously.He underscored the growing global recognition of regional cinema and called on students to tell human-centric stories rooted in Kashmiri soil.“It’s our moral responsibility to pay back to the land we come from,” he said. “If you think a film is unfair, make a better one. If a book distorts reality, write your own,” he added, highlighting the idea of creative counter-narratives.Pertinently, Mattoo is a versatile and accomplished producer, who is the driving force behind Mattoo Mania Productions. He has contributed significantly to a number of feature film projects as well as television and web series.The session covered a wide range of practical aspects including how to develop a script, write a logline, define main characters and their conflicts, identify goals, objectives, and create cinematic tension. Mattoo emphasized that great stories emerge not just from events, but from emotional truth, internal conflict, and clarity of perspective.The workshop saw engaged participation from students and faculty members, making it a vibrant exchange of ideas and questions. The session concluded with a formal vote of thanks by the Head, DJMC, Dr. Rabia Noor. Other faculty members who were present on the occasion included Dr. Heeba Din, Dr. Arif Nadaf and Dr. Sayar Ahmad Mir.

