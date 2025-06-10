Divyangjan possess unique strengths, must be empowered: LG

Jammu, June 9: Reiterating the administration’s commitment to ensuring equality, dignity, and opportunities for all differently-abled citizens, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugu-rated a large-scale distribution drive of aids and appliances for Divyangjan (persons with disabili-ties) in Jammu,

“I strongly believe that people with disabilities have special abilities and possess unique strengths and perspectives. I admire their exceptional resilience, problem-solving skills, and empathy to-wards others in society,” the Lieutenant Governor said in his address. He assured Divyangjan that the administration is devoted to providing equal rights, access, and opportunities in every sphere of life.

The initiative, organised by the Directorate of Social Welfare Jammu under the centrally spon-sored Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) schemes, aims to improve the quality of life of senior citizens with disabilities and empower Divyangjan.

Manoj Sinha urged officials to promote inclusion and adopt innovative technological solutions to meet the evolving needs of differently-abled individuals. “Building a caring society and ensuring the welfare and rehabilitation of Divyangjan is my top priority. It is my personal commitment to uphold their dignity and enable their full participation in all walks of life,” he added.

Highlighting the Government of India and J&K UT administration’s pledge to fairness, the Lieu-tenant Governor emphasised removing all systemic inequities and accessibility barriers—physical, digital, and social.

During the event, the Lieutenant Governor initiated the disbursement of pension arrears totaling Rs. 6.14 crore to 12,660 beneficiaries under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS), which had been pending due to Aadhaar seeding issues. He also announced the forthcoming launch of a new app by the Social Welfare Department to integrate eligible senior citizens into pension pro-grams.

Further, he inaugurated a 50-bedded Half-Way Home at Lower Chowadi, Jammu, established under the Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS) at a cost of Rs. 4.39 crore. The facility will provide psycho-social rehabilitation for individuals with treated and controlled men-tal illness, facilitating their reintegration into society.

Manoj Sinha assured full departmental support for self-employment initiatives for Divyangjan and directed officials to propose the establishment of a dedicated park for Divyangjan to the Government of India.

He also dedicated the Parisha Child Care Institution for Girls in Mandi Gurglian, Samba, built at a cost of Rs. 3.03 crore, commending the initiative for providing a safe, nurturing environment for vulnerable girl children.

The Directorate of Social Welfare Jammu, in collaboration with ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), has conducted 112 assessment camps across all ten dis-tricts of Jammu Division. So far, 2,939 persons with disabilities and 2,756 senior citizens have been identified under the ADIP and RVY schemes respectively, with over 19,960 aids and ap-pliances set to be distributed in this drive.

The function was attended by MLAs Sham Lal Sharma, Arvind Gupta, Gharu Ram, Yudhvir Sethi, and Surinder Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; Director of Social Welfare Jammu Rupesh Kumar; senior officials; Divyangjan beneficiaries; and representatives of NGOs and civil society.