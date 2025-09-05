Kashmir

Div Com visits flood-hit areas in Srinagar, Budgam

Urges people to stay away from low-lying areas

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read
Follow us on

 

Srinagar, Sept 04: Following breaches in the embankments of the River Jhelum at Zonipora and Shalina in Budgam, which led to flooding in several low-lying areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, visited the affected regions to oversee relief and rescue operations on Thursday.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir and the Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar & Budgam, the Div Com visited Lasjan and Nowgam to assess the situation and ensure that coordinated efforts were underway to safeguard residents.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com said, “Early this morning, breaches occurred in the Jhelum embankments at Zonipora in Budgam, resulting in flooding of nearby areas. However, as a precautionary measure, we had already evacuated around 9,000 people last night, which helped in preventing any loss of life.”

He said the weather conditions have started to improve, especially in South Kashmir, and most areas are currently experiencing clear skies. “Water levels at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh are receding, which is a positive sign,” he said.

Garg added that relief and rescue teams, including personnel from the SDRF, NDRF, police, and revenue departments, are actively engaged in operations in affected low-lying areas, ensuring timely assistance to residents.

“To ensure proper coordination and effective on-ground response, senior officials of divisional administration and district administrations are present on the spots,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of public cooperation, the Div Com appreciated the support from the people, saying that continuous announcements are being made to keep the public alert and informed.

He shared updates on evacuation efforts, saying that evacuations have been carried out in six villages of Budgam, while preventive evacuations are underway in Srinagar. He urged people to avoid venturing into low-lying areas as a safety measure.

Later, the Div Com, along with Deputy Commissioner Budgam, visited Shalina to inspect ongoing relief and mitigation efforts, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to supporting all affected residents.

 

 

JKP secures conviction in rash driving case in Awantipora
Govt mulling to construct cargo terminals along B’la-Banihal railway line
Six pharmacies closed for non-compliance in Kulgam
Minor’s gang rape case : Kargil police arrest 9, one absconding: SSP Kargil 
Exotic vegetables cultivation turns profitable for Pulwama women
Share This Article
Previous Article Unprecedented rainfall causes widespread devastation in Jammu
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Unprecedented rainfall causes widespread devastation in Jammu
Jammu
National Institutional Ranking Framework 2025 : SKUAST-K secures 7th position in agri & allied sectors; other J&K universities shine
Kashmir
Srinagar residents, traders hail GST reforms
City
Publicize Authenticity: Authorities should act
Viewpoint