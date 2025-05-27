Div Com reviews arrangements at Mata Kheer Bhawani

Ganderbal, May 26: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Monday visited the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine in Ganderbal district to review the ongoing arrangements for the upcoming annual Mela.

He assured that, like last year, comprehensive facilities are being put in place—this time with even greater improvements to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience.

Speaking to the media during the visit, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized that the administration is leaving no stone unturned to facilitate devotees. “Last year, we had made good arrangements. This year, even better arrangements have been ensured. I urge devotees to attend the Mela without any hesitation, as all necessary preparations have been made,” he said.

Responding to questions about the possible impact of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Divisional Commissioner acknowledged there could be a minimal effect but maintained that there would be no major implications. “The incident may have a slight impact, but the overall atmosphere here remains peaceful. Devotees will return with a positive message,” he added.

He further stated that the administration is fully prepared to welcome pilgrims with warmth and security, and appealed to people to participate in the Kheer Bhawani Mela with the same enthusiasm as last year.

The Divisional Commissioner also informed that parallel preparations are underway for the annual Amarnath Yatra and Eid-ul-Adha (Bakra Eid), assuring that coordinated efforts are being made to ensure seamless conduct of all upcoming religious events