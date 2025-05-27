Kashmir

Div Com reviews arrangements at Mata Kheer Bhawani

Assures enhanced facilities for devotees

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Ganderbal, May 26: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Monday visited the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine in Ganderbal district to review the ongoing arrangements for the upcoming annual Mela.
He assured that, like last year, comprehensive facilities are being put in place—this time with even greater improvements to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience.
Speaking to the media during the visit, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized that the administration is leaving no stone unturned to facilitate devotees. “Last year, we had made good arrangements. This year, even better arrangements have been ensured. I urge devotees to attend the Mela without any hesitation, as all necessary preparations have been made,” he said.
Responding to questions about the possible impact of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Divisional Commissioner acknowledged there could be a minimal effect but maintained that there would be no major implications. “The incident may have a slight impact, but the overall atmosphere here remains peaceful. Devotees will return with a positive message,” he added.
He further stated that the administration is fully prepared to welcome pilgrims with warmth and security, and appealed to people to participate in the Kheer Bhawani Mela with the same enthusiasm as last year.
The Divisional Commissioner also informed that parallel preparations are underway for the annual Amarnath Yatra and Eid-ul-Adha (Bakra Eid), assuring that coordinated efforts are being made to ensure seamless conduct of all upcoming religious events

Banned Jamaat-e-Islami members announce ‘Justice and Development Front’
CUK’s Edu deptt holds cleanliness drive
IUST students visit JKEDI
AICTE renew MoU with ‘Internshala’ to offer internships opportunities
ARI & Trainings Dept inspects GMC Baramulla to ‘reinforce reforms’
Share This Article
Previous Article CUK opens admission for PG programmes
Next Article Seminary suffers damages in fire incident in Shopian
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kick Against Drugs: MLA Anantnag Launches District-Level Football Tournament to Empower Youth
Uncategorized
Inter Zonal Level Taekwando, Judo, Karate, Wushu Competitions
Sports
YSS Organise Sports activities in different sports zones across J&K
Sports
State Aquatics Championship: SMVDU’s Dr Rudrkash S. Gupta Clinches Best Swimmer Title with Seven Medals
Sports