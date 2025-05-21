Breaking

Div Com led committee discusses policy for repair, renovation of structures within 200m periphery of Dal Lake

2 Min Read
To frame a comprehensive policy to address the issue of repair & renovation of houses & buildings within 200 meters of Dal Lake, a meeting of committee members was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today, here.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Vice Chairman, LCMA; Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority; Director, Tourism Kashmir; Member Secretary, PCC; Chief Engineer, UEED; Chief Town Planner, Kashmir and HOD, Department of Environment Science University of Kashmir.

The meeting discussed and deliberated on the agenda points which includes to lay down the norms/eligibility conditions for declaring a building to have been constructed legitimately, prior to imposition of ban by the Hon’ble High court.

It also discussed norms for granting permissions by the BOCA LCMA for carrying out repair/renovation/reconstruction of the legitimately constructed buildings within 200 meters of the Dal/Nigeen Lakes, prior to imposition of ban on 19.07.2002.

The members also discussed prescribing norms to be followed by the buildings granted permission for repair/renovation/reconstruction for ensuring scientific and proper waste disposal.

Further, measures for sustainable construction using alternate technologies in order to make the construction process lake friendly and norms for maintaining aesthetics and heritage patterns were also discussed.

