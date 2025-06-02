BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsKashmir

Div Com Kashmir visits Tulmulla, reviews arrangements for Mela Kheer bhawani 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In preparation for the annual Mata Kheerbhawani Mela-2025, scheduled to be celebrated on June 3rd, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, today visited the revered shrine at Tulmulla to review and inspect the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the festival.

During the visit, Div Com took a detailed round of the temple premises and inspected various facilities established for the convenience of the devotees. These included arrangements for night stay, bedding, sanitation, hygienic toilet units, uninterrupted power and water supply, health care services and langer facilities.

He emphasized ensuring a peaceful, well-organized, and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

While expressing satisfaction over the arrangements in place, Div Com directed the concerned officers to further fine-tune preparations to eliminate any possible inconvenience to the pilgrims.

Appealing to devotees to participate in large numbers, Div Com encouraged people to experience the sacred ambiance and spiritual essence of the Mela. He assured that all necessary facilities have been put in place to ensure a clean, safe, and comfortable environment, with round-the-clock services available throughout the duration of the festival.

DLSA Anantnag celebrates National Legal Services Week
Farming, tourism, sports pick up in J&K as peace prevails
Airtel becomes first network provider to offer connectivity near Pangong lake
Police recover explosives in Sopore village, one detained
Mirwaiz pays tribute to Imam Hussain (RA) on Ashura
Share This Article
Previous Article DGP J&K reviews overall security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Eid-Ul-Adha
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DGP J&K reviews overall security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Eid-Ul-Adha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah greets people on Urs of Hazrat Shah-e-Hamdaan (RA)
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha greets people on Jyeshtha Ashtami
Breaking
Dr. Karan Singh calls on LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar
Breaking