Div Com Kashmir visits Tulmulla, reviews arrangements for Mela Kheer bhawani 

In preparation for the annual Mata Kheerbhawani Mela-2025, scheduled to be celebrated on June 3rd, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, today visited the revered shrine at Tulmulla to review and inspect the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the festival.

During the visit, Div Com took a detailed round of the temple premises and inspected various facilities established for the convenience of the devotees. These included arrangements for night stay, bedding, sanitation, hygienic toilet units, uninterrupted power and water supply, health care services and langer facilities.

He emphasized ensuring a peaceful, well-organized, and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

While expressing satisfaction over the arrangements in place, Div Com directed the concerned officers to further fine-tune preparations to eliminate any possible inconvenience to the pilgrims.

Appealing to devotees to participate in large numbers, Div Com encouraged people to experience the sacred ambiance and spiritual essence of the Mela. He assured that all necessary facilities have been put in place to ensure a clean, safe, and comfortable environment, with round-the-clock services available throughout the duration of the festival.