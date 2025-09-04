BreakingKashmir

Div Com Kashmir visits flood-affected areas in Srinagar, Budgam

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Oplus_131072
Follow us on

Following breaches in the embankments of the River Jhelum at Zonipora and Shalina in Budgam, which led to flooding in several low-lying areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, visited the affected regions to oversee relief and rescue operations.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir and the Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar & Budgam, Div Com visited Lasjan and Nowgam to assess the situation and ensure that coordinated efforts were underway to safeguard residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Div Com said, “Early this morning, breaches occurred in the Jhelum embankments at Zonipora in Budgam, resulting in flooding of nearby areas. However, as a precautionary measure, we had already evacuated around 9,000 people last night, which helped in preventing any loss of life.”

He further added that the weather conditions have started to improve, especially in South Kashmir, and most areas are currently experiencing clear skies.

“Water levels at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh are receding, which is a positive sign,” he stated.

He added that relief and rescue teams including personnel from the SDRF, NDRF, police, and revenue departments are actively engaged in operations in affected low-lying areas, ensuring timely assistance to residents.

“To ensure proper coordination and effective on-ground response, senior officials of divisional administration & district administrations are present on the spots,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of public cooperation, Div Com appreciated the support from the people and said that continuous announcements are being made to keep the public alert and informed.

He also shared updates on evacuation efforts, stating that evacuations have been carried out in six villages of Budgam, while preventive evacuations are underway in Srinagar. He urged people to avoid venturing into low-lying areas as a safety measure.

Later in the day, Div Com along with Deputy Commissioner Budgam visited Shalina to inspect ongoing relief and mitigation efforts, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to supporting all affected residents.

Ensure round-the-clock functioning of operation theatres in hospitals: DC Kupwara
“Pilot project on AI, cybersecurity awareness has been huge success”: NCC Directorate J-K and Ladakh
“As Winter Zone students join their schools after winter break”: Sakina Itoo Extends Best Wishes for Successful Academic Session
After days of declining trend in COVID cases, India sees hike with 10,542 new infections
Indian stock indices open marginally in green after US Fed’s rate hike
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Manoj Sinha hails J&K Universities, Institutes for remarkable performance in NIRF 2025 Rankings
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Manoj Sinha hails J&K Universities, Institutes for remarkable performance in NIRF 2025 Rankings
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Rana calls for enhanced inter-departmental coordination in implementation of tribal welfare schemes
Breaking Jammu
CM Omar Abdullah visits Flood-Hit Budgam, Srinagar outskirts; orders evacuations
Developing Story Kashmir
JKSA writes to EAM Dr. Jaishankar for repatriation of mortal remains of Kashmiri Youth who died in Saudi Arabia
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News