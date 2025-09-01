Div Com Kashmir reviews status of Srinagar Smart City projects

Follow us on

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg reviewed the physical & financial status of Srinagar Smart City projects in a meeting held here, today.

Besides, Commissioner SMC Fazlul Haseeb, the meeting was attended by Chief Engineers of I&FC, KPDCL, PWD R&B, SSCL, Joint Commissioner SMC, General Manager Finance, SSCL, General Manager P&UD, SSCL, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineer Srinagar Smart City Limited and other officers.

At the outset, Commissioner SMC gave a detailed powerpoint presentation of the developmental and beautification protects executed by SSCL across City including Jhelum Waterfront Development & Water Transport, Urban Rejuvenation & Lakefront Development, Heritage Conservation & Downtown Renewal, Central Business District Upgradation, Urban Mobility, Street & Intersection Development, Information Technology, City Beautification & Urban Art, Green & Resilient Srinagar.

It was stated that out of 161 sanctioned projects, 153 projects have been completed while the work on the remaining 8 projects is currently in progress.

Addressing the officers, Div Com stated that the aim of Smart City Projects is to improve the public services and emphasized to ensure that all the planned services are delivered on time.

He highlighted that as the time is progressing gradually the deadline for the Smart City projects is also approaching and stressed on the executing agencies to expedite the works to meet stipulated timelines.

To achieve the established targets on time, Div Com urged officers to project impeding issues of inter-agencies for early resolution and smooth execution of projects.

Regarding development of bus stops for e-buses, Anshul Garg directed SSCL to consider winter weather conditions for development of closed bus stops.

He also directed for full operationalisation of ITMS cameras and IT related services of ICCC.