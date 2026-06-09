Div Com Kashmir reviews SMRDA Projects, Stresses timely completion of Development Works

SRINAGAR, JUNE 09: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting of the Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (SMRDA) to assess the physical and financial progress of ongoing developmental projects.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Commissioner Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), Additional Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Budgam, Chief Engineer R&B, and senior officers of SMRDA.During the meeting, SMRDA Officers presented comprehensive presentation outlining the status of various projects being executed through different implementing agencies.

It was informed that a total Capex outlay of ₹2,702 lakh has been approved for the financial year 2025-26, against which ₹846 lakh has been released.The meeting was informed that out of 15 ongoing projects, one project has been completed both physically and financially, while seven projects have achieved physical completion.

Additionally, six more projects are expected to be completed by the end of the financial year 2026-27.On the occasion, The Div Com reviewed key infrastructure projects, including the upgradation of the General Bus Stand at Parimpora, upgradation of Transport Nagar at Parimpora under the SASCI Project, construction of community facilities and community halls in various parts of Srinagar, and several developmental works in Ganderbal and Budgam districts.

Emphasizing the need for accelerated execution, Anshul Garg directed the concerned agencies to ensure timely completion of all projects and maintain quality standards.

He also approved the release of funds for ongoing works to facilitate their smooth and expeditious implementation.